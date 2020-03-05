Schools shut down at Mahendra Hills in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many private and government schools at Mahendra Hills were shut down on Wednesday to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Three positive cases being reported in Hyderabad has prompted a handful of schools to shut down in other areas too.

The officials from the State’s School Education Department informed that they were in touch with the Health Department officials, who were suggesting them the best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and teachers at schools in the twin cities which were functional on Wednesday followed precautionary measures. “But many schools, particularly the government ones, do not have the resources to purchase masks, which are expensive. The government should provide hand wash soap, hand sanitizers and face masks to them,” urged Bala Hakkula Sangham president Achyuta Rao.

“If some school students have flu-like symptoms, they should be home until they are well,” said Sreenivas Rao, Director of Public Health, while addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday.