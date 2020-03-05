Stores running out of hand sanitisers, face masks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the Coronavirus fear grips the State with two new cases reported in Hyderabad, citizens are queuing up in front of medical shops to buy hand sanitisers and face masks. However, they have gone out of stock in most supermarkets and general stores in the city.

“I had a carton full of hand sanitisers in my shop up until yesterday (Tuesday). The demand has shot up in the blink of eye. Now, the companies are not even taking further orders,” said Asif Mohammed, a pharmaceutical retailer from Mawa Pharmacy, Tolichowki.In fact, even e-commerce websites are running out of the said products.

Moreover, the increase in demand for hand sanitisers and face masks is prompting retailers to hike prices. “I just purchased an N95 mask for `600. To be on the safe side, I bought two. A month ago I had purchased the same mask from the same store for just `98,” said M Krishna, who had lined up near Mukesh Pharmacy to purchase an N95 mask, in the wake of the outbreak.

Speaking to Express about the situation, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “We have spoken to the State drug procurement department and we are in the process of putting a price cap on sale of face masks. We have also requested the Centre for H1N1 masks.”