Home Cities Hyderabad

Tourism likely to bear the brunt, say officials

The Telangana Tourism Department is anticipating a drastic drop in revenue, as tourists from across the country are gripped by fear of contracting Coronavirus from foreign visitors.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Women visit Charminar wearing masks on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tourism Department is anticipating a drastic drop in revenue, as tourists from across the country are gripped by fear of contracting Coronavirus from foreign visitors.

Actor Prabhas spotted wearing
a mask at the airport in Hyderabad

Speaking to Express, B Manohar, the managing director of the Tourism Department, said, “In the last two days, since the detection of the first case of Coronavirus in the city, there has been a decline in the number of both domestic and foreign visitors in Hyderabad. We are anticipating the numbers to drop further.”
The Express had earlier reported that workers of the Tourism Department, especially ticket distributes who supply tickets to both domestic and foreign tourists at sites, were afraid they would catch the virus.

“As of now, we have made it compulsory for all foreign tourists to wear masks. However, we have not distributed any masks to the Tourism Department workers. But if the number of cases increases, we will soon do that as well,” said the official.

Speaking about the special sanitation drives, the official said, “Like other public departments, we are not taking up any additional cleaning drive at these spots.”

No free treatment
Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s announcement of letting private hospitals treat COVID-19 has come as a shock to many as these private hospitals would not treat patients for free. This has left the public wondering if corporate hospitals would harass them with heavy bills if things get out of hand

Buses and metros get a deep-cleaning
The TSRTC has undertaken a massive clean-up and sanitation drive in all its buses, bus stations and bus stops in light of the recent COVID- 19 positive case reported in Hyderabad. The TSRTC, on the orders of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, began sanitising poles, the handlebars, the steps and seats of their buses to prevent any spread of germs. The HMRL too has extensively begun cleaning its Metro trains and stations

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp