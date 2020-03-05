Veteran Telugu journalist Potturi Venkateswara Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran journalist and former editor of Telugu daily Andhra Prabha, Potturi Venkateswara Rao, died on Thursday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He had been battling illness at a private hospital in Banjara Hills in the city.

Born on February 8, 1934, at Potturu in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, Rao had rendered services as a journalist for more than five decades at various well-known Telugu news media outlets including Eenadu, Andhra Bhoomi, Vaartha and Andhra Prabha. He had started his career as a journalist in 1957 at the Andhra Janatha Telugu newspaper.

Apart from being a journalist, Rao has also authored and co-authored a few books, including one on former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao and had worked as the Chairman of Press Academy in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.