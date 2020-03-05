Virus may take the splash out of Holi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CORONAVIRUS will most likely dampen this year’s Holi spirit with the WHO and UNICEF having issued guidelines discouraging physical contact with others. The virus is known to spread through direct contact.

The familiar hustle and bustle at Begum Bazaar, where vendors set up stalls for gulaal and other Holi merchandise, was missing on Wednesday. Although dealers seemed optimistic about an increase in demand in the days leading up to Holi, their dejection was evident when they were told that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had opted out of participating in a Holi event in New Delhi. The festival is on March 9.

“As of now, we have a few stocks, but we do not have much demand. Hopefully, in the days preceding Holi, it will go up,” a shopkeeper at Balaji Rangoli Colours at Begum Bazar said. Workers at Mangnirams Poonamchandra at Begum Bazaar said that their Holi business depended on customers and that they would deal with a crisis as and when it came.

Despite their optimism, it’s unlikely that people would come out in droves like before during the festival. Dr Hari Kishen, a general physician at Apollo Hospitals, said, “We are still learning about the disease as we go. Until we know everything that is to be known about this disease, it is recommended that people avoid mass gatherings. Not just Holi, people should forego events like conferences for their own safety.”

Ashutosh, a Class 11 student from Begumpet, said, “I usually make it a point to play Holi with other children from the flat. However, with Coronavirus, this year I do not think I will be allowed to.”