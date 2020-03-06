Coronavirus: Cognizant sanitizes Hyderabad office, resumes operation as employees report to work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cognizant Technology Solutions and few other companies which had shut their offices in Building No 20 of Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad after the coronavirus scare in the city's IT sector resumed operations after intensive cleaning and sanitisation operation.

On March 3, DSM had shut its premises in building no 20 of Raheja Mindspace IT park and had directed employees to work from home after one of its employees was found with borderline coronavirus symptoms. Following that, extensive cleaning operations were undertaken in a bid to prevent suspected "contamination" -- not just in DSM but also other offices in Building 20.

Cognizant, which has an office in the same building, had shut its office for the day on Thursday. On Friday, as directed by the state government earlier, employees of Cognizant and many companies stationed in Building 20, have started reporting in for work.

Speaking with the New Indian Express, Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary IT and Industries said: "From 11 am onwards Cognizant has started functioning. They have done their own cleaning as prescribed by their corporate HQ."

A spokesperson of the firm said, "Cognizant’s office in Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad is operational today. The office was vacated on March 4 in the interest of the employees as an employee of another company with its office in Building 20 reported to have contracted coronavirus. All other offices of Cognizant in Hyderabad have continued to function as usual."

However, there still remain a few companies in Building No 20, who still have provided their employees the option to work from home for Friday. A few of them have also been directed to work through Saturday and Sunday because of the disruption in processes on March 3.

On Thursday, only employees of OMICS in Building no 20 had reported for work, while the rest were working from home as the entire place was sanitized. It is important to note that NIV Pune confirmed that the DSM employee does not have coronavirus, thus soothing the nerves of many in the Financial district of the city.