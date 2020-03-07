Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad citizens say no thank you to gulal, pool parties for Holi

Overall, the event planning market has seen a dip of 40-50 per cent, especially in Hyderabad, says Arun Kumar.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors sell colours at Begum Bazar in the city on Friday in view of the ensuing Holi festival

Vendors sell colours at Begum Bazar in the city on Friday in view of the ensuing Holi festival | Vinay Madapu

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is just a few days to go for Holi but the festivities have not kicked in as the normal rush at sweets, gulal and pichkari shops are missing. Citizens continue to be spooked by the Coronavirus and want to avoid crowds altogether.

Several families across the city are cutting down on celebrations and cancelling Holi parties. “Every year, on Holi, we organise ‘Holi Samaroho’ for our colony people, where we all play Holi with gulal, but this is the first time we are not organising the ‘Samaroho’ as many are scared that they might get infected in public gatherings,” said Ravi Kishore, a Secunderabad resident.

“There is usually a high demand for tickets to Holi pool parties but Covid-19 has completely killed the mood,” said T Arun Kumar, owner of Vajra Events.

Overall, the event planning market has seen a dip of 40-50 per cent, especially in Hyderabad, says Arun Kumar. KK Events, another event management company, says it is currently organising only weddings.
 Market takes a hit

An eerie silence reigns in markets such as Begum Bazar where customers usually shop on the eve of Holi. “We stock our shops at least three-four months in advance. This year there seem to be absolutely no buyers,” said Subhash Kumar of Balaji Colours at Begum Bazaar. He added that Holi sales are 70% lower this year. He blames social media messages which have called for boycott of Chinese-made Holi colours and pichkaris.

“We are not importing anything from China. All our products are made in India and come from Mumbai or Kerala. Yet are sales are very low,” rues Subhash Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad holi
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp