Police assault TSRTC female conductor, suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued orders suspending two police constables of Armed Reserve for allegedly assaulting a woman TSRTC conductor for asking them to purchase a ticket.

The suspended constables are -- Satyanarayana Reddy and Ramakrishna Goud, working with Armed Reserve in the city.

The two constables were shifting an accused man to Jedcharla court from Cherlapally prison in connection with a case. While returning to the city, the two constables and the accused boarded a Kolhapur bus that was coming to Hyderabad.

As the woman conductor Srilatha asked them to buy tickets, the constables said they were shifted an accused man and they did not need to buy tickets. When Srilatha asked the constables to furnish a warrant copy, the duo into a quarrel with her and assaulted her. Irate over the incident, Srilatha lodged a complaint with Mahbubnagar police and cases were registered. Following this, the duo were suspended.