Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana to start screening domestic passengers at Shamshabad Airport

During a video conference, Eatala requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to start screening domestic passengers as well, along with international passengers at the airport.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Airport Staff wearing face mask to avoid Corona Virus at Chennai International Airport in on sunday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Airport Staff wearing face mask to avoid Corona Virus at an Airport in India. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced on Friday that domestic passengers will also be screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The step has been taken as a precaution to avoid the spread of the virus locally in the State. However, the Health Department did not receive any support from the Union Ministry to start domestic screening of passengers at the RGIA.   

During a video conference, Eatala requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to start screening domestic passengers as well, along with international passengers at the airport.

However, the request was snubbed by the Union government, claiming that they do not have enough staff to deploy for domestic passengers and that screening of domestic passengers was not necessary. The Union Health Secretary told the State government that could take up a screening in the state if they have required manpower.

Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “We will deploy 45 personnel to start screening of domestic passengers as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Harsh Vardhan Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Domestic screening Telangana airport
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp