Telangana to start screening domestic passengers at Shamshabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced on Friday that domestic passengers will also be screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The step has been taken as a precaution to avoid the spread of the virus locally in the State. However, the Health Department did not receive any support from the Union Ministry to start domestic screening of passengers at the RGIA.

During a video conference, Eatala requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, to start screening domestic passengers as well, along with international passengers at the airport.

However, the request was snubbed by the Union government, claiming that they do not have enough staff to deploy for domestic passengers and that screening of domestic passengers was not necessary. The Union Health Secretary told the State government that could take up a screening in the state if they have required manpower.

Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “We will deploy 45 personnel to start screening of domestic passengers as well.”