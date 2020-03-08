Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs accounts official in Hyderabad for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested a Pay and Accounts Office Superintendent for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from another government employee.

Thota Rama Rao, Superintendent of Pay and Accounts demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant K Krishna, deputy Inspector of Surveys and Land records for processing pending salary bills of Rs 1.78 lakh of the complainant.

On a tip-off, the ACB officials caught Rama Rao red-handed. The ACB officials examined the note samples and they tested positive for Rama Rao’s fingerprints. The accused officer was arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.