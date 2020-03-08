Home Cities Hyderabad

Artistic boundary railings displayed at Charminar's 'no-hawkers zone'

The railing measures 6x4 ft, costing Rs 1.5 lakh each, will span across an area of 32,515 square feet with a varying distance of 30-80 feet from Charminar.

A sample boundary railing, inspired by the architecture of Qutb Shahi dynasty, being displayed at Charminar in Hyderabad on Saturday

A sample boundary railing, inspired by the architecture of Qutb Shahi dynasty, being displayed at Charminar in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A sample of the boundary railing for the ‘No-Hawkers zone’ at Charminar was displayed at the monument on Saturday. The boundary railing has been aesthetically designed, inspired by the Qutb Shahi dynasty architecture. The design also aims to resemble the Musi river’s stone railing.

The railing measures 6x4 ft, costing Rs 1.5 lakh each, will span across an area of 32,515 square feet with a varying distance of 30-80 feet from Charminar. These units are movable by wheels. Mayor review meeting Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday held a review meeting with Zonal Commissioners.

He asked about the works undertaken under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), development of parks with a walkway, open gyms, toilet, lighting facilities maintained by GHMC.

He directed the zonal commissioner to coordinate with engineering officials for early construction of footover bridges in the city. He also asked them about the progress in the development of model graveyards in the city. 

