Coronavirus-suspected man in Telangana shifted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for tests

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Thota Mahipal (40), who returned to his native village of Mujghee in Nirmal district around 15 days back from Dubai and has been suffering from cough, cold and fever last three days, was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for COVID tests on Saturday.

According to information, he reached the Nirmal district headquarters hospital on Saturday for treatment as Mujghee PHC medical officer Dr Rajender after referred him. The doctors there, after checking, asked him to go to Gandhi Hospital for COVID tests.

Meanwhile, he tried to run away from there to escape from this. The staff immediately informed the police and they caught him and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital on a special ambulance. Health officer DrVasanth Rao said that he was shifted for taking COVID tests as a precautionary measure.