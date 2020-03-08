Cyberabad police arrests car thief, seize stolen SUVs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested a notorious offender, Thata Prasad, who was involved in a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 60.50 lakh from him. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the accused was involved in 10 offences in different parts of Telangana and AP since 2003. Four SUVs, three cars and two bikes were seized from his possession.

Prasad hails from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and worked as a car driver in Guntur. To make quick money, he started stealing vehicles and burgling locked houses. He was arrested in 2003 and twice after that. But prison stints seemed to have no effect on Prasad.

In October 2019, after coming out on bail, Prasad decided that stealing vehicles was more profitable. Since then, he stole nine vehicles and burgled a house at RC Puram of Cyberabad limits. Based on several clues, he was identified and arrested on Saturday.