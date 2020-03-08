Hyderabad police trace missing dog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pet dog that went missing from its owner’s residence on Friday was traced by the Mangalhat police on Saturday. The dog was then handed over to its owner. The pet animal was traced after its owner filed a complaint with the police.

According to police, the complaint stated that they purchased a pet dog a few months ago by spending huge amount. On Friday, when the family members were away from their residence, the dog went missing. Soon after noticing this, the owner informed the matter to the local police. The police then formed two teams and traced the pet animal from the same area.