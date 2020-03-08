Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad sexagenerian has lip-smacking Godavari recipes on a platter for you

Vijaya Murthi was popular in ‘Wirally Food’ page which features a wide variety of Telugu cuisine and has over 1.4 million followers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sixty-seven-year-old D Vijaya Murthi, who is extremely popular on social media for her mouth-watering recipes and cooking style, has penned down a book Authentic Godavari Non-Veg Recipes that will be released on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the city.

The book comprises over 50 non-vegetarian recipes. "It feels great, I am happy to have been able to capture my lifetime learnings from the kitchen into a book and pass on these family recipes to future generations. A lot of the traditional recipes are being forgotten thanks to the fast-food culture. I didn't want these family recipes to be lost," she said. 

The book comprises over 50 non-vegetarian recipes. "It feels great, I am happy to have been able to capture my lifetime learnings from the kitchen into a book and pass on these family recipes to future generations. A lot of the traditional recipes are being forgotten thanks to the fast-food culture. I didn’t want these family recipes to be lost," she said. 

