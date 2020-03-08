Hyderabad sexagenerian has lip-smacking Godavari recipes on a platter for you

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sixty-seven-year-old D Vijaya Murthi, who is extremely popular on social media for her mouth-watering recipes and cooking style, has penned down a book Authentic Godavari Non-Veg Recipes that will be released on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the city.

Vijaya Murthi was popular in ‘Wirally Food’ page which features a wide variety of Telugu cuisine and has over 1.4 million followers. She achieved the feat with the help of granddaughter, Alekhya, who translated Telugu manuscript written by her into English.

The book comprises over 50 non-vegetarian recipes. "It feels great, I am happy to have been able to capture my lifetime learnings from the kitchen into a book and pass on these family recipes to future generations. A lot of the traditional recipes are being forgotten thanks to the fast-food culture. I didn’t want these family recipes to be lost," she said.