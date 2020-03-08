Man detained under PD Act for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man was detained under the PD Act by the Hyderabad police for drug peddling activities in the city. The detained man has been identified as Mohd Amer, 22, a driver.

According to information, he is a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar at Kanchanbagh and had been peddling narcotic drugs among the people in the city, along with his close associates. According to police, he purchase ganja from other places and then bring the material to the city and supply it to needy persons.

The police arrested the accused a few days ago and shifted him to judicial remand. They executed the PD Act on him at Chanchalguda central prison.