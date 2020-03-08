Two TSCRICL staff held by Hyderabad police on forgery charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested two outsourced employees of the Telangana State Co-operative Rural Irrigation Corporation Limited (TSCRICL) for forging the signatures of their senior official for opening a bank account.

The accused — Penti Naveen Kumar (32), an accountant, and Makkala Sairam (22), a field officer — were arrested by the police. According to them, the two accused forged the signature of CV Ramesh Babu, an executive engineer, at TSCRICL and opened an account in Andhra Bank by using fake ID proofs.

In a bid to make a quick buck, they started stealing earnest money deposits (EMDs) of contractors in the name of the executive engineer and credited about Rs 55.93 lakh in the account created by them. They then diverted the money to various accounts and withdrew the same by producing forged cheques between February 2019 and December 2019.

But the accused were removed from service on other allegations relating to leaking of confidential information to a third party and for misguiding officers by giving them false information with regard to bank accounts.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ramesh Babu, the police registered cases against the duo under Section 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (Cheating), 465 (Punishment of forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (Using forged as genuine) of the IPC.

For making a quick buck

