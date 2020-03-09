No exclusive funds allocated for Hyderabad metro's Phase-II

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the proposal for extension of Metro line in Old City was mentioned during the budget session in passing, no exclusive budget was allocated for Phase 2 of the Metro services to Shamshabad and Patancheru.

This means that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 2 has not been approved yet by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Additionally, nothing has been allocated under the State’s contribution to the MMTS Phase 2 as well.

Finance Minister Harish Rao said, "Hyderabad Metro Rail made history by being the biggest Metro Rail Project after Delhi. Earlier, the Metro ran only from Miyapur to LB Nagar, Nagole to Ameerpet, and Ameerpet to Rayadurgam. Recently, the Metro Rail commenced its services from Jubilee Bus Station to Imlibun. The remaining five kilometers covering the Old City will be completed at the earliest. In the second phase, plans are being prepared for Metro Rail from Rayadurgam to Shamshabad and from BHEL to Lakdikapool."

However, the Phase 2 of MMTS that has been delayed by over a year still has not received any allocation. The State is supposed to pay over Rs 300 crore along with the SCR for the project.

‘Metro line covering Old City will be completed at the earliest’

