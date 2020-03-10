Home Cities Hyderabad

All you need to know about Hyderabad honour killing

55-year-old T Maruthi Rao's love for his daughter not only ruined him, but also his daughter, her Dalit husband Pranay, who had to pay the price with his life, and the family honour.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Maruthi Rao funeral procession at Miryalguda on Monday

Maruthi Rao funeral procession at Miryalguda on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

No one envies 55-year-old real-estate businessman T Maruthi Rao. He ended his life on Sunday in Hyderabad, admitting defeat in getting his daughter Amrutha back, whom he doted on, all his life. His love for his daughter not only ruined him, but also his daughter, her Dalit husband Pranay, who had to pay the price with his life, and the family honour.

He threatened his daughter, disapproved of her wedding with Dalit boy Pranay, whom she knew since she was in Class IX, and finally he had him killed in 2018. For this, Maruthi Rao, an upper caste Vysya, had to go to jail and spend about seven months there.

He came out and committed suicide on Sunday when her daughter refused to return to him. By acting the way he did, he thought he would be salvaging his family’s honour, but it only sank further with people looking down upon him for having his son-in-law killed.

As for his daughter Amrutha, by hating her father for getting her husband killed, lost him in the end. Though she tried to see his mortal remains on Monday in Miryalaguda, their relatives shouted at her. Helpless, she returned home.

She may have tried to attend the funeral, but her hatred seems to have not dissipated, as, while speaking to media persons later, she referred to her father as Maruthi Rao, and not daddy.Her father, migrated to Miryalaguda from AP in 1990 and became a kerosene dealer. By 2000, he transformed into a real estate businessman, earning both money and fame.

Meanwhile, the friendship between Amrutha and Pranay, who were in the same school since childhood, blossomed into love and both of them got married on January 31, 2018 despite her father opposing it fiercely as he thought the wedding would be a blot on the family’s honour.

The seeds for the acts of violence that were to happen later were sown when their marriage procession stopped for more time than necessary in front of Maruthi Rao’s office and residence where Dalit boys danced in celebration of an upper caste girl marrying one of them with an intention to taunt him, which further infuriated him further.

On the fateful day of September 14, 2018, a Bihari youth, hired by Maruthi Rao for Rs 1 crore, hacked Pranay in broad daylight as he was exiting a hospital in Miryalaguda along with his pregnant wife which set off events in the lives of both the father and the daughter which were beyond their control.

On that day, fighting back tears, Amrutha had said that if her father came in front of her, she would kill him. Though her in-laws welcomed her into their family though they lost their son, life had become an endless nightmare for her thereafter.

The police who were on the hot trail of Maruthi Rao arrested him and a few others under Golconda Police Station limits in Hyderabad the next day and sent them to judicial remand. Maruthi Rao, the main accused in the murder of Pranay, had to spend seven horrible months in jail before he got out on bail.

But six months later, he had to go back to jail after Amrutha lodged a complaint against him that he was trying to influence her into withdrawing the murder complaint against him. He had all the money in the world, he was said to be worth `500 crore, but it could not come to his rescue.

After his release from jail on bail again, he led a disturbed life. He became a recluse. He is understood to have told his friends that he had done something horrible, implying killing his son-in-law. Later, depression took over him.

Even before the court could try and punish him, he punished himself by ending his life by eating food laced with poison. In this story, there are no winners, but all are losers — Maruthi Rao commits suicide, his daughter loses her father and her husband, her in-laws lose their son, and finally the honour for which Maruthi Rao did all this, came to nothing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T Maruthi Rao Hyderabad honour killing hyderabad
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp