Hyderabad art gallery completely gutted in fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a residential apartment-cum art gallery located on Road No 12, Banjara Hills on Sunday evening. Valuable artefacts were burnt to ashes. Panic prevailed in the apartment building until fire department officials controlled the situation.

No casualties were reported. Riddhi Siddhi Art Creations, an art gallery run by artist Deepika dealt in exclusive concept-based name plates, abstract murals and paintings, centre tables, puja mandirs, torans and religious murals.

The fire broke out at 7.30 pm on Sunday when no one was present at the gallery. On noticing smoke from the second floor of the five-storey building, locals informed the police and the fire department. The residents of the 10 flats in the building evacuated until the flames were completely doused.

Speaking to Express, E Ravi, sub-inspector, Banjara Hills said that the fire emanated from a refrigerator. The fire engulfed the artefacts kept on display in the double-bedroom flat, he added.