Hyderabad breathes cleaner air

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Holi being dull this year, Hyderabad experienced cleaner Air Quality Index (AQI) level at 70 under ‘satisfactory levels’.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, all the seven air quality monitoring stations in the city recorded AQI at satisfactory levels on Monday. The cleanest air quality was recorded at Sanathnagar, with also the lowest Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 concentration levels at 33, which also falls under the satisfactory category.

The AQI levels at Sanathnagar were followed by Bollarum industrial area, with AQI level at 66 and PM 2.5 concentration at 37, all in ‘satisfactory levels’. The AQI levels were highest at zoo park at 90, but remained in the ‘satisfactory category’.