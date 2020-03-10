Hyderabad honour killing: Discussion on property was accused father's last chat

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did businessman T Maruthi Rao transfer his properties by making a will? The police, who are investigating the suicide of the businessman, are understood to have inquired about the moveable and immovable assets owned by Maruthi Rao and his family members.

Maruthi Rao initiated his business in Miryalaguda town by obtaining a dealership for kerosene products which he supplied door-to-door. He slowly expanded his business activities by investing in real estate, rice mills and construction.

"Maruthi Rao was a highly influential person in Miryalaguda. He possessed huge properties in and around the town. He reportedly wanted to distribute his wealth between his wife Girija and daughter Amrutha equally," sources said.

Minutes before Maruthi Rao headed out to Hyderabad, he had a heated discussion with his wife about daughter Amrutha’s future and other property matters. "Maruthi Rao, who was prime accused in the honour killing of his son in-law P Pranay, was allegedly convinced by his family members, including his wife, to settle the cases by transferring all properties in Amrutha’s name if she consented to return," sources said.