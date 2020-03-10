Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital MD shoots self after argument with wife

Dr Ravindra, the MD of Shri Adithya Hospitals, lived in a duplex house at Saket Mithila gated community in Kapra with his wife and 12-year-old son.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:35 AM

Shri Adithya Hospitals MD Dr Ravindra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, the managing director of a multi-speciality hospital, Dr Ravindra Kumar, committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced gun after a fight with his wife on Monday.   

Dr Ravindra, the MD of Shri Adithya Hospitals, lived in a duplex house at Saket Mithila gated community in Kapra with his wife and 12-year-old son. According to the Jawaharnagar police, Dr Ravindra asked his wife to accompany him for a house-warming ceremony.

A quarrel ensued when his wife refused. After a heated exchange, the doctor’s wife left for her parents’ house at around 11 pm along with their son. "Dejected over the turn of events, the anaesthetist decided to take the extreme step and shot himself with the firearm," police said.

He lay down on his bed in the master bedroom and shot himself in his temple from the left side. The bullet pierced right through resulting in instant death. Police estimate that the incident might have happened after 2 am on Monday.

Dr Ravindra was supposed to attend a surgery on Monday at 6 am. His staff tried to reach him but when calls to him went unanswered, they called his sister. Upon reaching his residence, his sister forcefully opened the door only to find Dr Ravindra lying in a pool of blood. The gun was recovered from the scene.
A case of suspicious death has been registered.

