TSRTC gets second bio-toilet in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: To commemorate the International Women’s Day, the TSRTC started a new mobile bio-toilet at the Secunderabad changeover point for its female and male crew members.

The bio-toilet is the second such being launched since December after women employees of RTC highlighted the undignified conditions in which they had to work owing to no rooms or toilets for them at changeover points.

The managing director of TSRTC, Sunil Sharma, inaugurated the same. The mobile bio-toilet system comes with a changing room and a recreation area for the crew to rest. It is an old bus with divisions for women and men on either sides.

