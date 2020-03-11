120 Hyderabad students thrashed for washing hair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100 girl students at a residential school in Jangaon district were allegedly beaten up by principal for washing their hair after they played Holi on Tuesday. They were asked not to do so owing to shortage of water in the hostel.

Principal Sumalatha rapped on the knuckles of 120 students with a cane at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School at Khila Shapur after they washed their hair. The incident came to light when parents of a few students staged a protest in front of the school against the principal.

President of Balala Hakkula Sangham Achyutha Rao said he has taken the issue to the notice of Collector K Nikhila. “The Collector has promised to suspend the principal,” he said.