25 years of my life with one transplanted kidney

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, March 12, Balapur resident Dr N Manoharan tells us how a teetotaller like him was diagnosed with kidney failure, yet he chose to adapt himself to the new life. Today, his wife Jayalalitha and he, both with one kidney each manage to live a happy life

Dr. N Manoharan, a soft skills trainer and motivational speaker who travels five times a month to impart coaching across the country is an active and jovial man. You would think he is a hale and hearty man who enjoys a good walk and some weekend fine dining with friends. But the reality is that Dr Manoharan, 64, has undergone a kidney transplant nearly 25 years ago and has been living with one kidney only along with his wife Jayalalitha, 52, who also is with one kidney having donated one to her husband. On the occasion of World Kidney Day, March 12, the Balapur resident is keen to tell the world that he has been living a happy and fulfilling life despite losing one kidney.

“I was a sportsman with a healthy body and was a teetotaller. As mine was a transferable job, I served in Warangal district for a while. That was the time I suffered from hypertension and diabetes. During the course of my service due to professional stress and strain, my health problems got aggravated,” recalls Dr. Manoharan. He worked in DRDL, Hyderabad and than joined State Bank of India. In 1994, when he was barely 40 years of age, he suffered from serious health issues. “When I underwent key health tests, to my utter shock, I was informed that both my kidneys have almost failed at discharging their duties and that my condition was irreversible. I was put on dialysis for couple of months and suggested by doctors, but as dialysis is not a permanent solution, I needed to prepare myself mentally for a kidney transplant and search for a suitable donor began,” he informs. After his retirement from bank, he started Achievers Academy for training students and he is the Chief Exective Officer for this company based at Saroor Nagar.

“At this stage, my wife Jayalalitha came into the picture and volunteered to donate one kidney for my surgery. Doctors opined that under medical terms, wife is not a first degree relative and may not match the stipulated criteria for the transplant,” he says. She was keen that she undergo the tests and then rule her out as a donor. Surprisingly, after the tests, she was declared fit to donate her kidney to me. Finally, the kidney transplant took place on June 21, 1994, at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. He thinks she played God by giving him a rebirth. “Although, I did face minor health problems occasionally, by the grace of God, I could continue with my bank job for the next 20 years.

After the transplant, I did give my best to myself, my family and my work. In the 90s, there were not many hospitals that undertook transplant surgeries in and around Hyderabad. I decided to get the right treatment at the right time. While I am not a medical professional, living with a transplanted kidney has given me enough experience to render some useful non-medical advise to those suffering from kidney ailments,” he concludes. — Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi @newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Here are some tips that he wants to share

Explore all available medical options and adapt yourself to the new lifestyle

The first two years of such major surgeries are crucial as one has to avoid infection at all costs

I stayed away from travel, public places, crowds, processed food and tap water during recovery

I drank purified water and ate timely fresh, home cooked meals.

After the first three years, I was back to travelling as my training work involves classes and outstation trips

I never miss my walk even a day. Even when it rains, I walk up and down my duplex house five times to get my workout