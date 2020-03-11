3-yr-old Hyderabad girl drowns in water tub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl died after she accidentally fell in a water tub at her house at Malakuntabavi colony in Kompally on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Dali Bhagyavathi. According to police, the child while playing must have accidentally fallen into it and drowned.

On Tuesday afternoon, when the girl was not seen, her parents started searching for her and found her drowned in a water tub. Alerted by neighbours, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and are investigating.