Data mining helps firms understand consumers better: Nisha Bengani Gandhi Big Bears co-founder

Shyam Yadagiri

Right from her schooling days, Nisha Bengani Gandhi had an interest in advertisements and marketing. Over the years, after working at a few corporates, she is now the co-founder of Big Bears, a Hyderabad-based agency that provides digital services and brand building for its clients. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has been recognised among the ‘World’s 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by World Digital Marketing Congress at an event held in Mumbai recently.

On keeping up with technology, Nisha shares, “Industries must adapt and change with time if they wish to thrive. Three things must be kept in mind – the target audience, the product, and how to communicate it effectively. Organisations must move in lockstep with technology, without losing their essence and identity.” Does the increasing use of artificial intelligence and big data in marketing impact consumers? Nisha adds, “Today, data is the new gold, as companies can understand consumer preferences better through data mining techniques.

Advanced technology is good as it provides more choices to consumers based on their profile. However, when it comes to privacy aspects, consumers must be wary and not give away their personal details when using services online.”When asked about the rising instances of technology addiction in kids, Nisha tells emphatically, “These days, children, right from toddlers, are glued to smartphones. Technology is there only to serve us, not to lord over us. We don’t want to curtail their wings, but only ensure that they fly in the right direction.” During her free time, Nisha says she conducts free awareness sessions for girl students on staying safe online.