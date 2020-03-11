Junio film artiste accuses Lawrence’s brother of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old junior artiste approached the State SC/ST commission on Tuesday stating that popular choreographer and director Raghava Lawrence’s brother Elvin alias Vinod has been harassing her for several years now after she rejected his advances.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the victim, a Dalit woman from Warangal district, said Elvin had proposed to her in 2015. But aware of his shady reputation, she had rejected his advances.

“When I said no to him as I was aware about his illegal business (sex trafficking), he bore a grudge against me. His men are still following me.” She further alleged that when she complained to the police, instead of taking action against Elvin, the police booked her under prostitution charges. She also alleged that the accused abused her in the name of caste.

According to the victim, she got acquainted with Elvin during a Telugu film shoot in 2015. Later, he made sexual advances and began harassing her when she said no. She then lodged a complaint with Malkajgiri police in 2015.

“In the name of love, Elvin lures women into the sex racket,” the victim said. She alleged that Elvin had colluded with police in framing her which resulted in the victim going to jail on prostitution charges. The victim said she now fears for her life as well.

Assuring the victim, the SC/ST Commission chairman Errolla Srinivas said, “An inquiry into the entire issue will be taken up. Action will be initiated against the accused as per law. The commission will stand by the victim until justice is delivered,” he added.