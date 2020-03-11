Police lathicharge ABVP activists in Hyderabad amid scuffle at state Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension built up when police resorted to lathi-charge at ABVP activists while they were trying to barge into the premises of the Assembly here on Wednesday to draw the attention of the government to the meagre allocation of funds in the 2020-21 state budget for education.

The ABVP activists, who arrived in groups as soon as the Assembly met in the morning, squattered at the assembly gate for some time demanding that they be allowed inside to make a representation to the government that education sector needed a better treatment in the budget.

Even as the students were raising slogans, some of them, including girls, tried to scale the entrance gates to the Assembly when the police used force to disburse them. They later detained some of the ABVP members. A few students sustianed injuries when the police used force to disperse them.