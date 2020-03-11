Home Cities Hyderabad

Resting places of Taramati & Premamati restored

As the Qutb Shahi tombs complex get a face lift, it’s a good time to revisit  the city’s history through these two historic women

Published: 11th March 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, takes a look at the restored tombs of Taramati and Premamati at Qutb Shahi tombs complex in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, takes a look at the restored tombs of Taramati and Premamati at Qutb Shahi tombs complex in Hyderabad on Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Kakoli Mukherjee  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Courtesans or wives? Dancers or esteemed members of court? As historians still try to trace back the real identities of Taramati and Premamati, their resting places stand in restored glory today after a year of conservation work. The restored tombs of these women who lived during the Qutb Shahi Dynasty were inaugurated by the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The project was completed by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

Talking about the background of the women, Prashant Banerjee, Conservation Programme Officer of AKTC, said: “Taramati and Premamati are believed to have been singers and dancers in the court of Abdullah Qutb Shah, the seventh ruler of the kingdom of Golconda. But since these women have been given space in the royal necropolis, it is believed that they enjoyed a higher status. Renowned historian HK Sherwani has opined that they might have been the legally wedded wives of king Abdullah.

These two tombs are located in close proximity to the grand mausoleum of Muhammad Qutb Shah. Premamati’s tomb, which lies on the right side, is slightly bigger. The tomb of Taramati has a square plan, whereas it is octagonal in case of Premamati.” Speaking about their status in the king’s court,  Dr Mohammed Safiullah, a historian, said: “It is believed that the king gave Taramati and Premamati an elevated status and gave them jagirs.

Premamati had converted to Islam, and there is a a Premamati Masjid opposite the Taramati Baradari. In fact, there is another mosque by her name inside the Golconda Fort too. This shows that they occupied an important position in the court. Premamati’s tomb is the only one in the Qutb Shahi Tomb Complex which has inscriptions laid in stone above the door. Translated from Persian, the couplet on the door translates to:  Dove from the Heaven.”

Restoration process
Giving details about the restoration work, Prashant said: “These mausoleums were built around the same time, somewhere in mid 17th century. The plinth, which has been rebuilt with solid blocks of stone, was missing. A lot of plaster work on the ornamental facades has been restored. In the 20th century, cement-based restoration work had been carried out on the domes, which later turned out to be detrimental for the monuments. So we had to remove those too.

The walls have been restored with boulders of granite and lime plaster. The copper finial at the top of Taramati’s tomb was in a state of disrepair, and had to be fixed.  We also conserved lattice work, ceiling medallions and merlons. Craftsmen who work with stucco are not found in Hyderabad anymore. So we brought them from Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. We have also installed doors which were not there before.”In February 2019, Ambassador Juster announced a `76 lakh grant through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, partnering with the Aga Khan Foundation to restore and conserve the tombs.— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Tomb Inscrptions
Gravestone of Premamati is inscribed with verses of Quran, which reads “From all eternity Pemmati was a flower of Paradise”, and a chronogram indicating 1073/ 1662 AD as the year of her demise. As translated by historian HK Sherwani

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taramati Premamati Aga Khan Trust for Culture
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp