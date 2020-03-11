Home Cities Hyderabad

Zero allocation for MMTS Phase-II irks residents

The work under MMTS Phase-II has been pending for the many years due to insufficient funds.

Association members under the banner Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association (FNBCWA) plant saplings under ‘Green challenge drive’ on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of several welfare associations from Bolarum, Vivekanandapuram and other areas in the city have expressed disappointment over zero allocation to MMTS Phase-II in the State Budget 2020-21.

“In a recent letter to Principal Secretary, MAUD Department, by the South Central Railway general manager, it was mentioned that the Railways wanted a budget of `150 crore from the State government, yet nothing has been allocated to it,” said United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, a collation of more than 100 associations.

Another resident and member of the association, A Murli, added, “No allocation in the budget specific to MMTS Phase-II is highly disappointing as we were at least expecting an allocation of about `150 crore from the State.”

The work under MMTS Phase-II has been pending for the many years due to insufficient funds. The State, along with the SCR, is supposed to pay over `300 crore to the Railways, which is being delayed, added the residents. The MMTS Phase-II would benefit over one lakh employees working in HiTec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Manikonda areas, who have to travel a long distance daily to reach their offices.

To urge the State government to release the funds for MMTS, the welfare associations have undertaken ‘Green Challenge Drive’. This is their way of protesting against the delay in the allocation of funds to the Railways. “As Haritha Haram programme is quite important to the State government, this drive will probably get their attention. In the coming days, we will plant saplings and this is our way of protest to get the attention of the authorities,” added Murli.

