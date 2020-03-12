Hyderabad corporator’s husband creates stir with AK-47 picture

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendra Nagar Corporator (TRS) Korani Srilatha’s husband Mahatma unleashed a controversy on Wednesday when he posted a photograph of himself posing with an AK-47.

Mahatma, who visited the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel National Police Academy, reportedly borrowed the gun from a policeman on bandobast duty.

“The police personnel on duty removed the bullets in the gun and let me pose with it,” he said.