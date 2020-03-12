Hyderabad based start-up introduces e-vehicle that can be recharged in just six hours

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City start-up Cellestial E-Mobility rolled out its first E-Tractor on Wednesday. Armed with features including battery swapping, charging from residential AC outlet and fast charging, the tractor is touted to be a green way to meet a farmer’s requirements.

Unveiling the prototype, Siddhartha Durairajan, co-founder of the company, said, “The e- tractor is engineered to be a zero-emission for farm work, or moving goods within factories, warehouses and to haul baggage in airports.”

The e-tractor, which can cover up to 75 km on a single charge, reaches a speed up to 20 kmph. It can be recharged in six hours at home, and with an industrial infrastructure setup, it can fast-charge in two hours.

“We plan to build 8,000 tractors in the next 36 months and further increase production capacity in Balanagar Industrial area,” said Midhun Kumar, director of manufacturing.

The start-up began its operations in May 2019 and raised a round of investment of USD 200,000 funding from a Singapore-based angel investor.

Syed Mubasheer Ali, co-founder of the company, added: “We worked on the prototype for five months. Once charged, the e-tractor can run 2.5-3 hours. In a good case scenario, the battery will last eight years.”

Siddhartha Durairajan has 25 years of experience in new-age manufacturing design, Syed Mubasheer Ali is an expert in advanced battery technology and Midhun Kumar has 16 years of expertise in casting, machining, and fabrication.