STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government explores ways to ease Greater Hyderabad traffic

The government has announced the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration Project with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore towards this end.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic

Heavy traffic congestion on Punjagutta -Somajiguda road due to the protest on CAA and NRC at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will give top priority to strengthening the public transport system to ease traffic in Greater Hyderabad.

The government has announced the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration Project with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore towards this end, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

The State government is exploring the possibility of developing an elevated Bus Rapid Transport System or a Tramway between JNTU junction, Kukatpally and HiTec City to ease traffic as a Metro Rail is ruled out on this stretch, Rama Rao said.

Answering a question raised by MLA K P Vivekananda and others during Question Hour in Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao Minister stated that efforts are being made to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) operations.

He said a detailed project report for the Airport Metro Express corridor is being examined. Proposals have been already sent to L&T for introducing passes for Hyderabad Metro Rail for the convenience of regular commuters.

‘MGBS-Falaknuma route to be completed for sure’

Replying to a question raised by MIM MLAs S A Pasha Quadri, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Jaffer Hussain and others, Rama Rao said the 5 km stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-II between MGBS and Falaknuma was yet to be taken up, while the rest of Phase-I of the project had been completed.

The government, however, was committed to complete the same. KTR said that 93 religious structures existed on this stretch and that 18 of them would have been affected during the road-widening and Metro Rail alignment.

However, the government had saved these structures through engineering solutions.

“We will soon take up land acquisition for the projects and seek the cooperation of local MLAs for smooth progress of the project,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Greater Hyderabad Hyderabad
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp