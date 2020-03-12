STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC permits GHMC, state pollution board to shut down over 300 polluting units 

They complain that the industries that have come up in the area have resulted in rampant air and water pollution, subjecting the locals serious ailments.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday accorded permission to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana Pollution Control Board to close down 300-odd unauthorised plastic units and workshops, which are operating since 2012, at Shastripuram Colony in Katedan area on the city outskirts.

While directing the officials to file a report on the issue before the court by April 7, the bench warned that it would not spare the errant officials, who are letting the unauthorised pollutant industries function.

Pulling up the GHMC officials for their failure to take stringent action against polluting industries that have mushroomed at Shastripuram since 2012, the bench said, “The court will monitor the closure of all polluting industries at Shastripuram. Compensation should be paid to the residents of the area for making them breathe polluted air. Either the officials who deviated in performing their duties or the State government should pay them the compensation”.

In pursuant of an earlier direction of the court, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar appeared before the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy dealing with a PIL filed by Vinay Palnitkar and MA Rasheed, the residents of Shastripuram Colony.

They complain that the industries that have come up in the area have resulted in rampant air and water pollution, subjecting the locals serious ailments.

When the bench asked the officials to explain the steps taken by the GHMC with regard to the issue, Lokesh Kumar admitted that except for issuance of notices, the corporation has done nothing between 2012 and 2020 to close down the unauthorised plastic units. Given this, the bench directed the authorities to close down such units.

The GHMC Commissioner assured the court that action would be initiated against the said industries and a report would be filed before the court. While adjourning the case hearing, the bench also directed the GHMC Commissioner to file a report on the officials who allowed such industries to flourish. The bench also directed the lower court not to entertain the petitions by the polluting industries, if they approach it against the closure notices issued to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Telangana High Court Telangana
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp