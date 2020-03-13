STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

New eco regulations on pharma pollution a boon for Hyderabad

An online petition addressed to Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has been started by some environmentalists in support of the draft notification.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major move towards regulating antibiotic pollution of water bodies and the issue of antimicrobial resistance arising out of it, the Central government has notified draft rules titled ‘Environmental Standards for Bulk Drug and Formulation (Pharmaceutical) Industry’, which aims to limit the concentration of antibiotics and other toxins in effluents released by bulk drug and pharmaceutical industry.

The draft notification specifies maximum residues for as many as 121 antibiotics that can be present in the treated effluent of bulk drug and formulation industry and also in the outlet of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). Apart from this, the draft notification also presents maximum concentrations for various other parameters, including heavy metals and hexavalent chromium.

An online petition addressed to Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has been started by some environmentalists in support of the draft notification. This draft notification has a huge significance for Telangana, home to around 400 bulk drug and pharmaceutical formulation companies, many of which are located in and around Hyderabad. Also, the State has planned to develop the Hyderabad Pharma City over a span of 19,333 acres just outside Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is notorious for presence of high concentrations of antibiotics in water bodies like the Musi river and Kazipally lake. Environmentalist from the city, Donthi Narasimha Reddy said, “We have been demanding separate standards for effluents released by bulk drug and pharma companies and inclusive antibiotic residues for more than two decades. It is late, but still a good move.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp