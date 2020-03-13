STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest two persons for illegally sending Nepalese women to Gulf

Since 2017, they have sent more than 150 Nepalese women to Arab countries on work and visit visas by creating fake documents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested two Gulf returnees for illegally sending Nepalese women to Gulf countries for work. The police also rescued five women from Nepal who were being sent to Gulf countries by using fake visas by them.

According to the police, the accused persons have been identified as Dyavalla Naresh, 29, and Kosna Tirupati Reddy, 29. They have so far sent over 150 Nepali women abroad by creating fake documents, the police officials told Express.

Based on a tip-off about the activities of the duo, the police raided an apartment in Boduppal. They found that the duo has been operating out of the apartment.

Inquiries revealed that the accused belong to Jagtial district and had worked in Kurdistan and Dubai for three years, where they operated a travel agency. As they incurred losses, they shut it down and returned home.

After coming to India, they hatched a plan to gain easy money by bringing women from Nepal to India to send them to Arab countries by creating fake work visa or visit visa without any immigration permission, police said.  They targeted Nepalese women for this and started sending them. They initially operated from an office at Dilsukhnagar and recently shifted to Boduppal.

Since 2017, they have sent more than 150 Nepalese women to Arab countries on work and visit visas by creating fake documents.The accused were arrested and the Nepalese women were rescued. Further investigation is underway, said police officials.

