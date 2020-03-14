STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to penalise lane-crashing non-FASTag users

Monthly-pass benefits being provided by the authority will be restricted only to FASTag users and return journey benefits (within 24 hours) will be restricted only to FASTag users.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

RFID Tag, Electronic Toll Collection, FASTag technology

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To encourage more FASTag users on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and to check errant motorists, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will effect changes in its toll system from March 15.

From Sunday, HMDA will collect double charges if Non-FASTag and invalid FASTag users enter dedicated FASTag lanes. Monthly-pass benefits being provided by the authority will be restricted only to FASTag users and return journey benefits (within 24 hours) will be restricted only to FASTag users.

This penalty clause will be on the lines of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to check errant Non-FASTag vehicles. They said that on ORR at least 10 per cent of vehicles which do not have dedicated FASTag on their vehicles are entering dedicated FASTag lanes and obstructing free flow of vehicles.

Non FASTag vehicles have to stop at toll plazas, pay the required amount and get a receipt that takes considerable time. Those with FASTags can pass through without stopping for cash transactions. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the amount is deducted. Display boards are being erected at all 19 toll plazas to create awareness.

PAY UP

From March 15, HMDA will collect double charges if Non-FASTag and invalid FASTag users enter dedicated FASTag lanes thereby causing delays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Fastag FASTag fine
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp