Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to penalise lane-crashing non-FASTag users

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To encourage more FASTag users on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and to check errant motorists, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will effect changes in its toll system from March 15.

From Sunday, HMDA will collect double charges if Non-FASTag and invalid FASTag users enter dedicated FASTag lanes. Monthly-pass benefits being provided by the authority will be restricted only to FASTag users and return journey benefits (within 24 hours) will be restricted only to FASTag users.

This penalty clause will be on the lines of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to check errant Non-FASTag vehicles. They said that on ORR at least 10 per cent of vehicles which do not have dedicated FASTag on their vehicles are entering dedicated FASTag lanes and obstructing free flow of vehicles.

Non FASTag vehicles have to stop at toll plazas, pay the required amount and get a receipt that takes considerable time. Those with FASTags can pass through without stopping for cash transactions. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the amount is deducted. Display boards are being erected at all 19 toll plazas to create awareness.

PAY UP

From March 15, HMDA will collect double charges if Non-FASTag and invalid FASTag users enter dedicated FASTag lanes thereby causing delays.