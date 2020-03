By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of students from Osmania University protested near EFLU Crossroads late on Friday after one of the hostellers found a cockroach in the meal served at the hostel mess.

Students sat on the road and protested against the poor quality of food served at the mess and maintenance of hostels. This led to severe traffic congestion in the area. Soon, OU Police dispersed the protesting students and cleared the road. Traffic movement eased up after midnight.