Don’t spread fake news: Tetrasoft CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tetrasoft CEO Rama Seshu Eyunni appealed to the citizens to avoid spreading misinformation on COVID-19 in these trying times.

“I was at the Mumbai airport travelling to Hyderabad when I first heard about the suspected case at Raheja Mindspace. I heard that there was chaos in the city. On my arrival, I went to Mindspace and ascertained information on the same. I got to know that a few employees of Tetrasoft were agitated, as the company is located right opposite Mindspace,” says Eyunni.

Dr Megan Pinnamaneni, chief strategy officer at Tetrasoft, said, “We have set up medical help desks with expert nursing care on the office premises.” Tetrasoft has also taken up awareness drives in areas surrounding their office in Madhapur.