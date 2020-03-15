Mystery blast at garbage dump near rly station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A mysterious explosion took place at a garbage dump near Shivarampally railway station on the city outskirts on Saturday morning. The incident left residents shaken, even damaging window panes of nearby private companies.

According to Mailardevpally police of Cyberabad commissionerate, the incident occurred when some persons set fire to the garbage dump. Police along with fire teams rushed to the spot but residents used water from a nearby water tanker to put out the fire. Clue team and bomb disposal squads were also called in to check the situation. Inspector Mailardevpally A Sattaiah said so far no harmful substance has been found at the spot.