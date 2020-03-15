STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Structure next to Moti Darwaza that collapsed may not be restored

After that, the Archaeological Survey of India had decided to raze the remaining structure and promised to take up reconstruction of the edifice. 

Published: 15th March 2020 12:11 PM

The age-old structure abutting Moti Darwaza in Golconda Fort that collapsed due to heavy rains a few months ago | sathya keerthi

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months after an age-old structure attached to Moti Darwaza collapsed and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) promised to take up its restoration works, nothing has been done till date. The structure, which was used as a screening centre for those coming to the city during the late Qutb Shahi period, had collapsed after heavy rains in September last year. 

After that, the Archaeological Survey of India had decided to raze the remaining structure and promised to take up reconstruction of the edifice. An ASI official said that a report has been submitted to its headquarters in New Delhi, but they have not received any reply from them on that. The ASI is unlikely to reconstruct the three-walled structure as it was an addition to the original Moti Darwaza. 

“It is now after many years that we can restore the original wall of the Moti Darwaza, which was earlier covered by the additional structure,” said an ASI official.It is also learnt that the local MLA Kauser Mohiuddin had requested the ASI to handover the demolished part, so that the State government can create a small playground for the children there. 

Locals too are supportive of the idea, it is learnt. Earlier, the additional structure which was made with mud was converted into a dumping ground, where locals used to dump their garbage. It had also recently caught fire, and no repairs have been taken up since.

