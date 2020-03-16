Chicken prices crash in Hyderabad amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poultry industry has been hit hard amid rumours that the COVID-19 can be transmitted by eating chicken and eggs.

This has forced several retail chicken shop owners to announce a ‘double dhamaka sale’, where chicken is being sold at as low as Rs 40 per kg and live chicken at Rs 15-18.

The industry is going through its worst crisis, in the last 20 days, the industry has seen a drastic sale dip of about 50 per cent. To ally chicken linked COVID-19 rumours,

City chicken retail owners claim that the situation is so bad now that they were forced to sell out their products at a very low rate.

Shaik Muzzafar, who runs a chicken centre said, “Looking at the condition of the market, we have decided to announce ‘double dhamaka sale’ for a few days and sell 2.5 kg of skinless chicken at Rs 100.”