Hyderabad cultural spaces join the ‘no-show’ mode in wake of coronavirus 

Saima Afreen

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Sunday was difficult and different for several denizens as their weekend plans were terribly hit given the government’s notification issued on March 14 stated that several public places like bars, pubs, cultural spaces, trade fairs, cinema halls, educational institutions are to remain closed till March 31 to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Despite that malls and supermarkets are to remain open, people are annoyed at the sudden announcement and are choosing to spend time with friends and family in close gatherings. Museums are to remain closed till March 21 till further notice is issued.

Deepika Venkateshan was caught unawares when she wasn’t allowed entry to WINGS - 2020 on Sunday as visitors’ entry was restricted till 1 pm and only vendors and organisers could enter the premises after that.

The disappointed 25-year-old corporate professional decided to go to Aromale to attend a story-telling session and a mushaira evening.

Just then she received a text from her friend that all the events scheduled for March 15 and on later dates were cancelled.

Quite frustrated she headed to her apartment at Red Hills that she shares with a few other young working women.

“We all decided to get soft drinks and munchies from the supermarket nearby and go for a movie marathon on the laptop. But before that we all got dressed up, applied makeup and danced to the loudest tunes,” she shares.

Her housemate Ariana, a final year student of law studies doesn’t know what to do as Sultan-Ul-Uloom College of Law, where she studies is closed. She’s decided to revive her blog and write short pieces on common law that a layman doesn’t know. “I am going to weave narratives that I or people I know have personally encountered,” she informs.

The popular open cultural space Lamakaan at Banjara Hills is closed till March 30. its tenth-anniversary celebrations were on till March 17.

Actors Javed Jaffrey and Sachin Pilgaonkar drew huge crowds the last Friday and Warsi Brothers were to perform today.

“We took a collective decision to close the place on March 14 itself much before the official mandate was circulated. We didn’t want to take any risk as several people of different nationalities come over here for events or just to hang around over a cup of tea,” says Kranti Mandalaparthy, manager of Lamakaan.

Adil Quadri, convener of Nida-e-Fanaan, a platform for promoting art and related talent, was all set to host an event of poetry at Lamakaan on March 22. But the cancellation came to him as a shocker. He says, “We were eagerly waiting for this event as the participants were quite enthusiastic. But we support the decision and will wait till further mandate is issued.”

Various art events remain cancelled. Dhi Artspace, Ameerpet cancelled all its events. Says Somedutta Mallik, the curator, “We are not organising anything which calls for major gatherings. But the gallery remains open. If people want they can walk in.” The same goes for other art galleries in the city.