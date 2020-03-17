Massive fire breaks out at Hyderabad's Taramandal building, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out at Taramandal commercial complex near Iqbal Minar junction at Saifabad on Monday evening.

Around 40 people were stuck on the terrace of the 10-storey building. The fire and police departments rescued them after dousing the fire. Nobody was injured in the mishap.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Maha Electronics located on the fifth floor of the commercial complex at around 7.30 pm.

The fire blocked the only entry-exit staircase of the building. Those stuck in the building rushed to the terrace to escape the flames.