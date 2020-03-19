Are you at risk? Should you get tested for Covid-19?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union government has released multiple regulations about who should be tested, quarantined and screened, as per their risk assessment. According to the Union Health Ministry, one should get tested only if they have symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty in breathing.



They should also get tested if they have travelled to any of the Covid-19 affected countries including Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, Germany, and UAE are a contact of a confirmed positive case.

If one has a travel history along with symptoms, call the State Helpline Number (104 for Telangana and 0866-2410978 for Andhra Pradesh) or Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India’s 24x7 helpline at 011-2397 8046.

The helpline service will note down the person’s contact details and contact them with the testing protocols of Covid-19. If he/she qualifies as a case for testing as per the protocol, they will be tested at a government-approved lab only.