Free medicine, veggie delivery for elderly in Hyderabad amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of spreading Coronavirus (Covid-19) in India, One Big Family, a delivery app for the elderly, has launched the ‘Stay Safe Stay Home’, initiative as part of which they will offer free delivery services to senior citizens of the city. The elders who require essentials like medicines, groceries, vegetables etc. can get them delivered at their doorsteps for free of cost.

A fleet of well-trained associates/delivery executives will be available on 24/7 basis to serve the senior citizens in the times of difficulty, especially in the wake of Covid-19.



To avail these free home delivery services, all the elders need to call a Toll Free Number – 18005725200 or download the mobile app from Play store for android version and Appstore for Apple I-Phones to order online.



This mobile app also lets the users stay updated with local events and health articles on real-time basis.

Besides its own fleet of associates, One Big Family (OBF) will also be leveraging its partners fleet of delivery mechanism to ensuring quick and reliable delivery services to the senior citizens in Hyderabad.



OBF partners include Zoylo for medicines, Uber for rides, Rocket in Pockets, Apollo Homecare and Helpage India among others. OBF is departing specially trained and verified associates who perfectly follow hygienic practices to serve them better at homes. This drive will be continued until the deadly Coronavirus is eliminated from the country.