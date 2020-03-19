STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Free medicine, veggie delivery for elderly in Hyderabad amid coronavirus scare

A fleet of well-trained associates/delivery executives will be available on 24/7 basis to serve the senior citizens in the times of difficulty, especially in the wake of Covid-19.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

​This mobile app also lets the users stay updated with local events and health articles on real-time basis.

​This mobile app also lets the users stay updated with local events and health articles on real-time basis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of spreading Coronavirus (Covid-19) in India, One Big Family, a delivery app for the elderly, has launched the ‘Stay Safe Stay Home’, initiative as part of which they will offer free delivery services to senior citizens of the city. The elders who require essentials like medicines, groceries, vegetables etc. can get them delivered at their doorsteps for free of cost.

A fleet of well-trained associates/delivery executives will be available on 24/7 basis to serve the senior citizens in the times of difficulty, especially in the wake of Covid-19.

To avail these free home delivery services, all the elders need to call a Toll Free Number – 18005725200 or download the mobile app from Play store for android version and Appstore for Apple I-Phones to order online.

This mobile app also lets the users stay updated with local events and health articles on real-time basis.

Besides its own fleet of associates, One Big Family (OBF) will also be leveraging its partners fleet of delivery mechanism to ensuring quick and reliable delivery services to the senior citizens in Hyderabad.

OBF partners include Zoylo for medicines, Uber for rides, Rocket in Pockets, Apollo Homecare and Helpage India among others. OBF is departing specially trained and verified associates who perfectly follow hygienic practices to serve them better at homes. This drive will be continued until the deadly Coronavirus is eliminated from the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak corovirus in India Coroanvirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp