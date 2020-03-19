STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here’s help for those who rely only on touch

Their daily life is dependent on touching people, things and surfaces, the ones that we are all avoiding now.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:09 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone has been promoting namastey in place of handshake, are patting themselves for social distancing in these tough times. But have you thought of what happens to the visually impaired citizens who rely on touch to move and communicate?

To specifically address visually impaired people, especially runners, in the city, a special distribution drive for Coronavirus precautionary items is taking place at 3 pm on Saturday March 21 at the Devnar Blind School, Begumpet. 

The event being hosted by Global Pinkathon Superwomen’s Training, a community of women runners, will distribute gloves and soaps for the underprivileged.

Those keen to contribute can call Anjani on 9920354329. They are seeking online donations too which can be made through Global Pinkathon Superwomen’s Training page on Facebook which will lead you to the link.

Of late, there have been exclusive marathons being held for the visually impaired and the event is a logical extension of the thought of helping them. 

