IIT-Hyderabad and NIT-W develop their own low-cost hand sanitisers to fight coronavirus

Research institutions are making their own low-cost hand sanitiser. Both IIT Hyderabad and NIT Warangal have made such a hand sanitiser in their labs. 

Published: 19th March 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitizer | PTI

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

While at NIT-W, research scholars from the chemistry department made the sanitizer, at IIT-H, researchers from materials, science and metallurgical engineering made the hand sanitiser. 

Shivakalyani Adepu, research scholar,
materials science and metallurgical
engineering, IIT-Hyderabad.

IIT-H said that the hand sanitiser is made in line with standards recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Around ten litres of the product has been placed at different places in the institute. 

Shivakalyani Adepu, a research scholar at the department of materials science and metallurgical engineering, IIT-H says, “We can assure these are as safe as any commercial sanitiser, and possibly more effective.

Our laboratory conducts a lot of microbiological studies and we have tested these kinds of materials before and have been using the same for several years now. Its efficacy is well-known and has been reported.”

